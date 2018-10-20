WTA roundup: Goerges claims Luxembourg title

Top-seeded German Julia Goerges claimed her second title of the year on Saturday, beating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-4, 7-5 in the final of the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open.

For Goerges, it was her first final in Luxembourg — the site of her WTA debut — since 2010.

“This tournament is so special for me because it was my first WTA tournament when I was 14 years old, and the next year when I was 15, in the main draw,” she said.

Goerges, 29, didn’t drop a service game throughout and praised the 21-year-old Bencic afterward.

“Belinda had a great week and a great effort this week, coming through qualifying to make the final. She’s been in the Top 10 and I know how tough it is to get there.”

The WTA’s ninth-ranked Goerges improved to 2-1 lifetime against Bencic, No. 47, as she claimed the sixth title of her career.

Kremlin Cup

Hometown hero Daria Kasatkina fulfilled a childhood dream, rallying to beat qualifier Ons Jabeur 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the final in Moscow.

“It was a dream of mine since childhood, to win the Kremlin Cup in front of my crowd,” Kasatkina said, per the WTA. “I’m so happy, I still can’t believe it. “

Jabeur — the first woman from Tunisia to make a WTA semifinal — started strong against the Russian No. 6 seed but couldn’t seal the deal in her first WTA final.

“I’m very happy that I made it to the final,” Jabeur said afterwards. “It was very long, eight matches was kind of long for me coming from qualifying. But I wanted to win today.”

Kasatkina recovered from a disastrous first set to win the second in a tiebreak, thanks in large part to 38 unforced errors from Jabeur.

The pair previously met in the 2016 Olympics, where Kasatkina also rallied after being a set and a break down.

