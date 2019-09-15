WTA roundup: Pliskova rolls to tour-best fourth title

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic won her tour-leading fourth title of the season on Sunday, topping seventh-seeded Croat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-2 at the Zhengzhou Open in China.

The final was delayed nearly six hours by rain and the 96-minute match was interrupted twice by further inclement weather.

Pliskova fell behind 0-2 to start the match, but buckled down to win 12 of the next 15 games to beat Martic for just the second time in six career meetings.

It was the fifth final of the season for Pliskova.

Jiangxi Open

Fifth-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan to claim the title in Nanchang, China.

It’s the first career WTA title for Peterson, who finished with five aces and just one unforced error.

Rybakina, who won her first title earlier this season (Bucharest), kept it close early, but failed to win a single game after trailing 3-2 in the first set.

Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open

Nao Hibino beat Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-2 to win the first all-Japanese WTA final in 22 years in Hiroshima, Japan.

Doi jumped ahead with a pair of early breaks to go up 3-1 before Hibino reeled off nine straight games to seize the momentum.

It’s Hibino’s second title and first in four years as she improved to 3-2 against Doi in their career meetings.

