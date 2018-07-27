WTA roundup: Serbian teen stuns Georges in Moscow

Serbian teen Olga Danilovic stunned top-seeded Julia Georges 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Moscow River Cup on Friday.

Danilovic, 17, is in the tournament as a lucky loser and reaches her first-ever WTA semifinal after beating the world’s No. 10 player.

“Every win here is important, especially since I played with one of the top players in the world right now,” Danilovic said afterward. “It’s an amazing feeling, an amazing win.”

Unseeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, who stunned No. 2 seed Daria Kasatkina on Thursday, also advanced to her first career semifinal by beating Laura Siegemund, of Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Another 17-year-old, Russian wild-card Anastasia Potapova, also advanced on Friday, rallying after dropping the first set to knock off fellow Russian Valentyna Ivakhnenko 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. She’ll face Zidansek in the semifinal.

Friday’s expected marquee match never got off the ground as third-seeded Anastasija Sevastova pulled out of the tournament ahead of her showdown with No. 5 seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Sasnovich will face Danilovic in Saturday’s other semifinal.

JiangXi Open

Unseeded Lin Zhu stunned top-seeded Shuai Zhang 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in Nanchang, China.

Zhu, of China, will face another countrywoman in the semifinal in sixth-seeded Saisai Zheng, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Fang Ying Xun.

No. 2 seed Qiang Wang also advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Fangzhou Liu to set up a showdown with third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland.

Linette held off unseeded En Shuo Liang, of Taiwan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

