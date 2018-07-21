WTA roundup: Sevastova, Martic to meet in finals in Bucharest

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova advanced to the final at the BRD Bucharest Open on Saturday when Polona Hercog retired after losing the opening set, 6-1.

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 17, 2018 Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova reacts during her third round match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki REUTERS/Tony Gentile

This will be Sevastova’s second final in Bucharest, but she will be looking for her first win. In 2016, she lost to Simona Halep in straight sets.

“I didn’t see she was injured,” Sevastova said after the match. “I mean, I saw she got the tape, but only in the last game I saw she wasn’t moving really well.”

Sevastova got off to a fast start against Hercog and got a quick break to lead 2-0. Hercog fought off four break chances to hold serve, but Sevastova finished the set by breaking her twice. Sevastova didn’t face a break point in the set and broke Hercog three times in seven opportunities.

On Sunday, the Latvian will meet Petra Martic in the final. Martic, from Croatia, beat hometown favorite Mihaela Buzarnescu in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) earlier in the day.

“I lost the last match I played against her in Paris last year at Roland Garros, it was not a great match from my side, so I hope I’m going to be better tomorrow,” Sevastova said of Martic.

Ladies Championships Gstaad

Top-seeded Alizé Cornet advanced to her first WTA singles final in more than a year at Gstaad, Switzerland. She defeated Eugenie Bouchard, who retired from the semifinal match with an injury.

Cornet won the first set in a tiebreak and was up a break in the second set when Bouchard retired from the match with the score at 7-6(5), 1-0.

Cornet, from France, has not been in a final since January 2017, when she finished as the runner-up at the Brisbane International last January,

“The first set was really tight,” Cornet said after the match. “She was playing very well and very aggressive. I couldn’t see that she was injured, but I’m very happy that I won the first set.

“You never know, if she had won the first set, maybe she would have kept going. She was playing amazing. I’m glad to be in the final, ... and I hope I can get to the trophy.”

Cornet will be seeking her first title in more than two years on Sunday when she meets Mandy Minella, who will be appearing in her first-ever singles final. On Saturday, Minella, from Luxembourg, rebounded from being a set down to defeat Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Minella gave birth to her daughter in October, and Cornet praised Minella on her performance this week.

“I was congratulating her after each of her matches,” Cornet said. “Being a mom, it’s not easy — it’s such a comeback.

“She won already, like, two or three ITF titles and now she’s in the final here. I saw her play and she’s definitely very dangerous. I will have to give my best, and it’s definitely a fun final against a nice girl.”

—Field Level Media