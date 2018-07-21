FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 21, 2018 / 4:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

WTA roundup: Sevastova survives at Bucharest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Top-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova was forced to rally to defeat fifth-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday and advance to the semifinals of the BRD Bucharest Open in Romania.

The 22nd-ranked Sevastova was broken twice on her way to dropping the first set to Cirstea, ranked 57th. But Sevastova recovered, breaking Cirstea twice on her way to a 5-1 lead before closing out the second set. Sevastova added three more breaks of serve in the decisive third set before serving out the match in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

Sevastova will next face eighth-seeded Slovenian Polona Hercog, who defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1. Earlier in the day, Jabeur defeated Russia’s Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-2 in a rain-delayed match for her spot in the quarterfinals.

Saturday’s other semifinal will see second-seeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victor over China’s Yafan Wang, take on fourth-seeded Croatian Petra Martic, who outlasted German Laura Siegemund 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Ladies Championships Gstaad

Top-seeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet fended off fifth-seeded Australian Samantha Stosur 6-4, 7-6 (2) to advance to the semifinals at Gstaad, Switzerland.

By beating Stosur, Cornet, ranked 48th, eliminated the last seeded player remaining in the tourney besides herself. She will next face Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, who cruised past Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-0.

Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella triumphed over Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-2 for her spot in the other semifinal. There, she will take on Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who ousted Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.