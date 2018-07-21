WTA roundup: Sevastova survives at Bucharest

Top-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova was forced to rally to defeat fifth-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday and advance to the semifinals of the BRD Bucharest Open in Romania.

The 22nd-ranked Sevastova was broken twice on her way to dropping the first set to Cirstea, ranked 57th. But Sevastova recovered, breaking Cirstea twice on her way to a 5-1 lead before closing out the second set. Sevastova added three more breaks of serve in the decisive third set before serving out the match in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

Sevastova will next face eighth-seeded Slovenian Polona Hercog, who defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1. Earlier in the day, Jabeur defeated Russia’s Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-2 in a rain-delayed match for her spot in the quarterfinals.

Saturday’s other semifinal will see second-seeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victor over China’s Yafan Wang, take on fourth-seeded Croatian Petra Martic, who outlasted German Laura Siegemund 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Ladies Championships Gstaad

Top-seeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet fended off fifth-seeded Australian Samantha Stosur 6-4, 7-6 (2) to advance to the semifinals at Gstaad, Switzerland.

By beating Stosur, Cornet, ranked 48th, eliminated the last seeded player remaining in the tourney besides herself. She will next face Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, who cruised past Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-0.

Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella triumphed over Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-2 for her spot in the other semifinal. There, she will take on Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who ousted Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3.

