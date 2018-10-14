WTA roundup: Ukrainian teen Yastremska wins Hong Kong

Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska cruised past No. 6 seed Qiang Wang 6-2, 6-1 to win the Hong Kong Open in China on Sunday.

It’s the first career title for the 18-year-old, who admitted waking up nervous.

“Yesterday, I felt very confident that I could win the title, but in the morning, I woke up and I felt a bit too nervous,” Yastremska said, per the WTA. “I trusted myself that I can win, but I didn’t really get deep into those thoughts because I knew that when I go on court, I would forget about everything and just play point by point.”

Ranked No. 102, Yastremska was aggressive from the start in denying Wang, 26, her third title of the season.

Yastremska had 33 winners, compared to 21 unforced errors, in winning the final in just 65 minutes of play.

The Ukrainian becomes the sixth teenager to reach a final this year and second (Olga Danilovic is the other) to win a title.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Fifth-seeded Italian Camila Giorgi won her second career title, beating Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 in the final in Linz, Austria.

The match was close until Giorgi earned a break at 3-4 in the first set and didn’t lose again until she was already up 4-0 in the second set.

Giorgi had won their only previous meeting and finished Sunday’s match in 59 minutes. Her previous title came in 2015 at the Ricoh Open.

Tianjin Open

Second-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia outlasted top-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7), 6-3 to claim the title in Tianjin, China.

It was the first title of the season for Garcia, who rallied from 1-5 down in the opening set tiebreak.

After the hard-fought first set, Garcia jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second. Pliskova rallied to win the next three games, but Garcia held serve on her second opportunity and finished it off with an ace.

“At 5-0 down, she had nothing more to lose, so she probably played a little bit more relaxed, and I got a little tight,” Garcia said, per the WTA. “But there were some great rallies. I just tried to stay present and positive, not panic because she was coming back. I was still up, I was 5-3 and my serve, and in the match, I did some great service games, so I was just trying to do the same and focus point by point. That’s what helped me.”

Pliskova, ranked No. 6, is still not assured of locking up a spot in the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore. The 26-year-old Czech currently holds the eighth qualifying position.

—Field Level Media