WTA roundup: Wang rallies into Hong Kong final

No. 6 seed Qiang Wang quickly finished off an upset of top-seeded Elina Svitolina, then followed it up with an epic semifinal victory on Saturday at the Hong Kong Open in China.

The Ukrainian trailed Wang, from China, 6-2, 5-2 when the quarterfinal was suspended by rain on Friday. Wang completed the upset in nine minutes of action on Saturday.

Her subsequent match against No. 4 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain was a different story as Wang needed nearly three hours to pull off the 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 comeback victory.

“I felt nervous before the first match,” said Wang, per the WTA. “I went on court a little bit shaky, but after two games, it was OK. I just went for it,” Wang said at the close of her marathon day.

“I had nothing to lose against Muguruza, because she’s a very good player. Both of us played very well today and I just tried to be more patient and use my chances.”

She’ll face Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the final. Yastremska beat Shuai Zhang 7-5, 6-4 in the other semifinal to scuttle any chance of an all-Chinese final.

Wang, 26, is seeking her third title and has never faced the 18-year-old Yastremska.

“I don’t know a lot, but I know she’s a young player and she plays really aggressive,” Wang said. “I’ll just try to do what I did today, tomorrow.”

Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Fifth-seeded Italian Camila Giorgi overcame Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final at Linz, Austria.

Giorgi, who is seeking her second career title, improved to 3-0 lifetime against Van Uytvanck in reaching her second final at the event. She finished as the runner-up in 2014.

Giorgi will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final after the Russian rallied to beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 0-6, 6-4, 6-0.

The Italian won their only previous meeting.

Tianjin Open

After getting pushed to three sets in the quarterfinals, top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was back in top form against Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky, winning 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final at Tianjin, China.

Next up for the Czech is second-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who beat Taiwanese No. 5 seed Su-Wei Hsieh 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Pliskova, ranked No. 6, is searching for her third title of the season and trying to lock up a spot in the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore. She currently holds the eighth qualifying position.

