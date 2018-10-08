Tennis - Three Thai chair umpires handed life bans for match-fixing

LONDON (Reuters) - Three Thai chair umpires have been handed life bans for match-fixing and betting offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at the entrance to the International Tennis Federation headquarters, where the Tennis Integrity Unit is based, in London, Britain January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The TIU said the three had admitted to betting on tennis matches at ITF Futures tournaments at which they were officiating last year.

“They also manipulated scores inputted into the official scoring system, for betting-related purposes and personal profit,” it said in a statement.

The three were named as Anucha Tongplew, Apisit Promchai and Chitchai Srililai.

The ITU said the lifetime bans were effective immediately and prohibit each “from ever officiating at, or attending, any sanctioned events organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport.”

The ITF Futures tournaments, held in more than 70 countries, are the lowest rung on the professional ladder for players seeking ranking points.