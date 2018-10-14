FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
October 14, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Garcia overcomes Pliskova to claim Tianjin title

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France’s Caroline Garcia survived a difficult opening set before beating top seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6(7) 6-3 to lift the Tianjin Open title on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - Women's Singles - Third Round - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2018. Caroline Garcia of France reacts. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Trailing 5-1 in the tiebreak, Garcia made the most of Pliskova’s two backhand errors to clinch the opening set after just over an hour of play.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - Women's Singles - Second Round - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 3, 2018. Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

With momentum on her side, Garcia broke Pliskova’s serve twice to claim her first WTA title since her back-to-back triumphs in Wuhan and Beijing last year.

“I was a little bit more aggressive than her, and I think that’s what made the difference in the first set,” the 24-year-old Garcia said.

“Of course, I’ve won three titles in China so it’s bringing me luck... China is doing a lot for women’s tennis.”

The defeat means Pliskova will have to wait to book a place at the WTA Finals, but the Czech remains eighth in the Race to Singapore standings.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.