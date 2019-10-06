Sports News
Djokovic downs Millman to win his first Japan Open title

Tennis - Japan Open - Men's Singles finals - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 6, 2019. Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after winning. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic won his first Japan Open title and the 76th of his career with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Australian John Millman in the final in Tokyo on Sunday.

It was a triumphant return to the tour for Djokovic, who had withdrawn from the U.S. Open in the fourth round due to a shoulder injury, and it was the 10th time he had won a title on his tournament debut.

The top seeded Serb needed only 69 minutes to dispatch Millman — who was playing in his maiden ATP 500 final — and the 32-year-old won the title without dropping a set in the tournament.

Djokovic won a whopping 87% of his first service points and fired six aces, never giving Millman a whiff of a break point. He also broke the 30-year-old Australian ranked 79 places below him three times in the match.

Djokovic has already qualified for next month’s season-ending ATP Finals in London.

