FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 7, 2018 / 6:28 AM / in 2 hours

Raonic advances, Sock ousted in Rogers Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian Milos Raonic made good use of his booming serves to oust 10th seeded Belgian David Goffin in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Monday.

Aug 6, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Milos Raonic of Canada plays a shot against David Goffin of Belgium in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in front of fellow Canadians in Toronto, Raonic topped Goffin 6-3, 6-4, winning all 27 of the points scored while he was on first serve.

“I think I can still serve much better,” Raonic told reporters after needing only 73 minutes to advance. “The way I was aggressive from the baseline, I hit my forehand well. It’s something we spent these last two weeks working on.”

Slideshow (3 Images)

The unseeded Raonic, who is coming off a run to the quarter-final at Wimbledon, will next face the winner of Tuesday’s match between American Frances Tiafoe and Italian Marco Cecchinato.

Thirteenth seed American Jack Sock suffered a defeat to Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Medvedev will play the winner of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and France’s Lucas Pouille in the second round.

Eleventh-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta were also first-round winners.

Spain’s Rafa Nadal is the top-seeded player in the tournament, while Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who won the Citi Open championship on Sunday in Washington, is the second seed.

By Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.