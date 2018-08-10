FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Tsitsipas stuns Zverev to keep dream run alive in Toronto

(Reuters) - Greek tyro Stefanos Tsitsipas’ dream run at the Rogers Cup continued on Friday as the teenager toppled defending champion Alexander Zverev 3-6 7-6(11) 6-4 to reach the semi-finals in Toronto.

Aug 10, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece walks away from his dropped racquet after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany (not shown) in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The win over world number three Zverev looked unlikely when the 19-year-old dropped the first set and fell behind 2-5 in the second.

But Tsitsipas managed to save two match points and shifted the momentum after edging Zverev in a marathon second-set tiebreak.

Extending the match paid off for Tsitsipas as Zverev made a number of uncharacteristic errors in a tight third set and he handed the world number 27 victory with a double fault on match point.

The win was the Greek’s third straight over a top 10 opponent after he dispatched Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic in the previous two rounds.

Next up for Tsitsipas is a showdown with big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who thrashed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-2 earlier on Friday.

Fourth seed Anderson, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, was never broken and won 81 percent of his first serves.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Pritha Sarkar

