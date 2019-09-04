Oracle announces new lower-tier professional circuit in U.S.

(Reuters) - Oracle has launched a new lower-tier tennis circuit of men’s and women’s tournaments in the United States aimed at helping professionals find more playing opportunities on the ATP and WTA Tours, the computer technology company said on Wednesday.

The Oracle Pro Series will be held across the U.S. over 2019 and 2020 with men’s and women’s tournaments offering equal prize money from $25,000 to $108,000, as well as ranking points.

The 2019 season — featuring six combined men’s and women’s tournaments — will begin in Los Angeles on Oct. 6. The schedule for 2020 will include more than 20 tournaments and their locations will be announced later this year.

Oracle is partnering with InsideOut Sports & Entertainment led by former world number one Jim Courier and his business partner Jon Venison to manage the series.

“The Oracle Pro Series is an unprecedented expansion in the number of U.S. professional tournaments and reinforces Oracle’s commitment to advancing the sport,” Courier said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Oracle to give up-and-coming players more opportunities to compete for prize money, improve their rankings and launch their careers.”