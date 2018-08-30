FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 30, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Anderson defeats Chardy and rolls into third round

Amy Tennery

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fifth-seed Kevin Anderson advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over France’s Jeremy Chardy.

Aug 29, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates match point against Jeremy Chardy of France in a second round match on day three of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The match was a relative sprint compared to the four hour, 14 minute-long first round match that Anderson endured on Monday when he fought back to beat American Ryan Harrison.

Anderson used his superior height and wing span to pick off Chardy’s shots and deliver blisteringly fast serves, but was not immune to the sweltering conditions plaguing competitors on the outdoor courts.

“It was pretty hot out here today, so the ball was flying around,” Anderson said in an on-court interview. “Overall I felt I played a great match.”

Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.