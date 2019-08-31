Andreescu overpowers Wozniacki in U.S. Open third round

Aug 31, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Bianca Andreescu of Canada (left) reacts after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (right) during the third round on day six of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu showed that she intends to be a formidable force in the women’s game with a 6-4 6-4 win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Andreescu’s in-your-face style of tennis overwhelmed the Dane on a warm and sunny day on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she reached the last 16 on her U.S. Open debut.

Next up for the 19-year-old Indian Wells and Rogers Cup champion is a meeting with American Taylor Townsend, who defeated Sorana Cirstea.