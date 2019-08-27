Canada's Andreescu eases into U.S. Open second round

Aug 27, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits to Katie Volynets of the United States on day two of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canada’s rising talent Bianca Andreescu was cheered to a 6-2 6-4 victory over 17-year-old American Katie Volynets in the first round of the U.S. Open on a noisy Court 10 on Tuesday.

The 15th seed kept her 413th ranked opponent on the run with superior net play and fended off four of five break points in a gritty defensive performance in front of her supporters.

Andreescu, 19, fired off 29 winners compared to six from Volynets to the delight of the decidedly pro-Canada crowd, who occasionally broke into cheers of “Let’s go Bianca, let’s go!”

Asked about the unusually large and enthusiastic crowd out on Court 10, Andreescu said: “These Canadians are wilding. They’re coming everywhere. It’s really nice to see all of the Canadians cheering me on in different cities.”

Andreescu has been the subject of speculation over whether she could be the sport’s latest star, despite having not yet made it past the second round of a Grand Slam.

Andreescu stunned Germany’s three-times major winner Angelique Kerber in the final at Indian Wells this year and claimed the Rogers Cup this month after Serena Williams was forced to retire with a back spasm.

On Sunday, the Canadian was named this year’s women’s U.S. Open Series Breakout Performer.

Andreescu next faces lucky loser Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the second round on Thursday.