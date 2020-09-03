Tennis: Cirstea cracks Konta resistance to advance in New York

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2020 - Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in action during the match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sorana Cirstea rallied from a set down to upset ninth-seeded Briton Johanna Konta 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The unseeded Romanian sent down 37 winners and won 13 of 16 points at the net to advance to the third round at Flushing Meadows for the third time in her career.

Konta made a strong start, breaking Cirstea’s serve in the opening game before running away with the first set, but paid the price for making 40 unforced errors.

Cirstea held her nerve in the second set tiebreak to turn the match on its head and broke Konta’s serve twice in the decider before wrapping up victory with her seventh ace to set up a meeting with Czech 20th seed Karolina Muchova.