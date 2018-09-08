Factbox: Juan Martin del Potro - player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro ahead of his U.S. Open final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 7, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina wins the first set over Rafael Nadal of Spain in a men's semi-final match on day twelve of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

3-Juan Martin del Potro

Age: 29

Height: 1.98 meters

Plays: Right handed

ATP ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2009)

Del Potro has returned to top form in New York, the scene of his lone Grand Slam victory in 2009, after overcoming wrist injuries that have dogged his career.

The big-serving Argentine cruised through the opening four rounds without dropping a set before overpowering home favorite John Isner in the quarter-finals.

He reached his second U.S. Open final after 2017 champion Rafael Nadal retired hurt, trailing 7-6(3) 6-2.

Del Potro has won just four out of 18 career meetings with Djokovic, and lost each of their last three encounters.

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-0 6-3 6-4

Second round: beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 7-6(4)

Third Round: beat 31-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-5 7-6(6) 6-3

Fourth Round: beat 20-Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-4 6-3 6-1

Quarter-finals: beat 11-John Isner (U.S.) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2

Semi-final: beat 1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7-6(3) 6-2 retired