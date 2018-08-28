Djokovic battles through brutal heat to topple Fucsovics

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic overcame Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0 in the U.S. Open first round on Tuesday in punishing temperatures that prompted officials to observe a heat rule for men’s singles matches for the first time.

Aug 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia after beating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in a first round match on day two of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The players took a 10-minute break between the third and fourth sets to help them cope with temperatures climbing above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius).

The pair, who were not allowed to speak to their coaches during the break, spent the downtime side-by-side, “naked in the ice baths,” Djokovic said in a post-match broadcast interview.

“It was quite a magnificent feeling, I must say,” he added.

After claiming the first set, a visibly exhausted Djokovic smashed his racket as Fucsovics led 3-2 in the second. In between the action, both players draped themselves in ice towels and at one point Djokovic sat shirtless in his seat.

The Serb came roaring back in the third set, clawing his way from 3-1 down before sweeping Fucsovics in the fourth.

Djokovic was back at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2016 after claiming his fourth Wimbledon title this year and completing a sweep of Masters series events.