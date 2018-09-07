Novak Djokovic: player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for Serbia’s Novak Djokovic ahead of his U.S. Open semi-final clash against Japan’s Kei Nishikori on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 5, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against John Millman of Australia in a quarter-final match on day ten of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

6-Novak Djokovic

Age: 31

Height: 1.88 meters

Plays: Right handed

ATP ranking: 6

Grand Slam titles: 13 (Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open: 2016; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018; U.S. Open: 2011, 2015)

Former champion Djokovic, who has appeared more impressive with each passing round, overcame Australian giant-killer John Millman to reach the semi-finals, where he will take on Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

The Serbian returned from a six-month injury absence at the Australian Open this year and had elbow surgery following his last-16 exit in the year’s opening major.

He roared back to top form winning the Wimbledon title and is a strong favorite to add a 14th major crown to his collection at Flushing Meadows.

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:

First round: beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0

Second round: beat Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2

Third Round: beat 26-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-2 6-3 6-3

Fourth Round: beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat John Millman (Australia) 6-3 6-4 6-4