Kei Nishikori: player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for Japan’s Kei Nishikori ahead of his U.S. Open semi-final clash against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 5, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kei Nishikori of Japan wins his quarter-final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia on day ten of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

21-Kei Nishikori

Age: 28

Height: 1.78 meters

Plays: Right handed

ATP ranking: 19

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best U.S. Open result: Final 2014

Nishikori reached the U.S. Open semi-finals by battling past Croatia’s Marin Cilic, who had ended his Grand Slam dream by beating the Japanese in the 2014 final.

The 28-year-old has failed to reach another major final after his fine run in New York four years ago, with a wrist injury late last year further hampering his progress.

Standing in Nishikori’s way in the semi-finals is Novak Djokovic, who enjoys a 14-2 lead in their head-to-head statistics, but the Japanese will take heart from his victory over the Serb at this stage of the tournament in 2014.

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:

First round: beat Maximilian Marterer (Germany) 6-2 6-2 6-3

Second round: beat Gael Monfils (France) 6-2 5-4 Monfils retired.

Third Round: beat 13-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-1

Fourth Round: beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-3 6-2 7-5

Quarter-finals: beat 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4