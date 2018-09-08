Murray, Mattek-Sands win U.S. Open mixed doubles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Britian’s Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands captured the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 2-6 6-3 11-9 victory over Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Poland’s Alicja Rosolska on Sunday.

Sep 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Jamie Murray of Great Britain, left, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States pose with the mixed doubles championship trophy after defeating Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Nikola Mektic of Croatia (both not pictured) in the mixed doubles final on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

The victory made Murray, who won here last year with Martina Hingis, the first man to win consecutive U.S. Open mixed doubles titles since Bob Bryan in 2003-04.

It also marked a triumphant moment for Mattek-Sands, who suffered a horrific knee injury at Wimbledon in 2017.

“It was a little emotional getting that win,” said Mattek-Sands. “I thought I did a really good job throughout all the matches, kind of putting that aside and just going out there and playing tennis.”