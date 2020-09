Factbox: Andrey Rublev v Daniil Medvedev

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Russians Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev before their quarter-final at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Sep 7, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Andrey Rublev of Russia serves the ball against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on day eight of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

ANDREY RUBLEV

Age: 22

ATP ranking: 14 (Highest ranking: 14)

Seeding: 10

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 4

2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth round

Best U.S. Open performance: Quarter-finals (2017, 2020)

Rublev has failed to beat Medvedev in their previous two meetings but the hard-hitting Russian will look to make their first meeting on the biggest stage count.

Rublev registered straight-sets victories over Jeremy Chardy, Gregoire Barrere and Salvatore Caruso before defeating Matteo Berrettini in four.

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Age: 24

ATP ranking: 5 (Highest ranking: 4)

Seeding: 3

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 7

2019 U.S. Open performance: Runner-up

Best U.S. Open performance: Runner-up (2019)

Medvedev is the only player in the men’s draw yet to drop a set in the tournament.

With Roger Federer and Nadal missing, and top seed Novak Djokovic disqualified for hitting a ball into a line judge, Medvedev is now the favourite to win.

Sep 3, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves the ball against Christopher O'Connell of the Australia on day four of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

HEAD TO HEAD: Medvedev leads 2-0

2019 Medvedev d Rublev 6-4 7-5 (St Petersburg, indoor hard)

2019 Medvedev d Rublev 6-2 6-3(Cincinnati, outdoor hard)