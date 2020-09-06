Factbox: List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is a list of players who have been defaulted from a tour-level match for on-field misconduct:

Sep 6, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaves the court after being defaulted for striking a lines person with a ball against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

2020 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia), U.S. Open

Top seed Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta after striking a line judge with a ball following a point.

2019 - Nick Kyrgios (Australia), Italian Open

Kyrgios was disqualified from his second round match against Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Foro Italico after the volatile Australian hurled a chair on to the court.

2017 - Denis Shapovalov (Canada), Davis Cup

Shapovalov was defaulted from a Davis Cup tie against Britain’s Kyle Edmund after the Canadian inadvertently struck a ball into the umpire’s face.

2012 David Nalbandian (Argentina), Queens’s Club Championships

Nalbandian was disqualified from the final after injuring a line judge by kicking an advertising board into his shin.

2009 - Serena Williams (U.S.), U.S. Open

Williams was defaulted on the final point of her U.S. Open semi-final against Belgian Kim Clijsters following an argument with a line judge, who reported the American for verbal abuse.

2007 - Stefan Koubek (Austria), Open de Moselle

Koubek was disqualified from his opening round match against Sebastien Grosjean in Metz after using abusive language to the tournament supervisor while disputing a call.

2007 - Anastasia Rodionova (Australia), Cincinnati Open

Rodionova was defaulted from her opening round match against German Angelique Kerber after the Russian-born Australian hit the ball at fans cheering for her opponent.

1996 - Irina Spirlea (Romania), Palermo Ladies Open

Spirlea became the first WTA player to be disqualified after directing abusive language at an official during her second round match against Stephanie De Ville in Palermo.

1995 - Carsten Arriens (Germany), French Open

German qualifier Arriens was disqualified from the Paris Grand Slam during his opening round match against Brett Steven of New Zealand after hitting a line judge with his racket.

1995 - Jeff Tarango (U.S.), Wimbledon

Tarango walked out on his third round match against German Alexander Mronz after a row with the umpire.

1995 - Tim Henman and Jeremy Bates (Britain), Wimbledon

The British doubles pair of Jeremy Bates and Tim Henman became the first players to be disqualified from Wimbledon in the professional era after Henman accidentally fired a ball into the head of a ball girl following a point.

1990 - John McEnroe (U.S.), Australian Open

The American was disqualified from his fourth round match against Mikael Pernfors after being handed three code violations.