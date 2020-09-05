Factbox: Sloane Stephens v Serena Williams

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Americans Sloane Stephens and Serena Williams before their third-round match at the U.S. Open on Saturday:

Sep 3, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Serena Williams of the United States serves the ball against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia on day four of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

SLOANE STEPHENS

Age: 27

WTA ranking: 39 (Highest ranking: 3)

Seeding: 26

Grand Slam titles: 1

WTA career titles: 6

2019 U.S. Open performance: First round

Best U.S. Open performance: Champion (2017)

Stephens is looking to recapture the form that propelled her to the title in 2017. She registered straight-sets victories over Mihaela Buzarnescu and Olga Govortsova, dropping just 10 games en route to the third round.

Stephens has beaten Williams just once in six meetings, at the Australian Open in 2013.

SERENA WILLIAMS

Age: 38

WTA ranking: 8 (Highest ranking: 1)

Seeding: 3

Grand Slam titles: 23

WTA career titles: 73

2019 U.S. Open performance: Runner-up

Best U.S. Open performance: Champion (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014

Williams is a six-times U.S. Open champion but has not triumphed at Flushing Meadows since 2014.

The 38-year-old has not lost a third-round match at the U.S. Open since her maiden appearance in 1998, and she will hope to keep that run going when she faces Stephens, whom she has defeated in four successive meetings.

Williams, who defeated Kristie Ahn and Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets in the first two rounds, is chasing a 24th Grand Slam crown, which would draw her level with Margaret Court.

HEAD TO HEAD: Williams leads 5-1

2015 Williams def. Stephens 1-6 7-5 6-3 (French Open, Outdoor Clay)

2015 Williams def. Stephens 6-4 6-0 (Madrid, Outdoor Clay)

2015 Williams def. Stephens 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 (Indian Wells, Outdoor Hard)

Aug 23, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Sloane Stephens (USA) serves the ball against Caroline Garcia (FRA) during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

2013 Williams def. Stephens 6-4 6-1 (U.S. Open, Outdoor Hard)

2013 Stephens def. Williams 3-6 7-5 6-4 (Australian Open, Outdoor Hard)

2013 Williams def. Stephens 6-4 6-3 (Brisbane, Outdoor Hard)