Highlights: U.S. Open day six

(Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times GMT):

Aug 31, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Kristie Ahn of the United States returns a shot against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in a third round match on day six of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

1840 AHN OUSTS OSTAPENKO IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Kristie Ahn shed tears of joy after she beat Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5 to book her place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Although Ostapenko had 28 winners to Ahn’s 10, her 45 unforced errors cost her the match.

1830 SEVENTH SEED BERTENS KNOCKED OUT

Germany’s Julia Goerges knocked out Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens with a convincing 6-2 6-3 victory on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Goerges smashed 18 winners and converted four break points to seal progress to the fourth round where she will face Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

1800 ANDREESCU ENDS WOZNIACKI’S RUN AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, the 15th seed, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 19-year-old, who is making her U.S. Open main draw debut this year, hit twice as many winners as Wozniacki and also won 15 points at the net. Andreescu will face American Taylor Townsend in the last 16.

1635 UNSEEDED TOWNSEND ADVANCES

American Taylor Townsend beat Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-2 to move into the fourth round.

Townsend converted five of seven break points and constantly approached the net to win 46 of 74 net points.

1630 MERTENS THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Belgium’s 25th seed Elise Mertens beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3 in a 72-minute match to move into the fourth round.

Mertens fired seven aces and smashed 26 winners, twice that of her opponent, while also converting five of nine break points to advance.

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK

Play began on Saturday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) and a forecast high of 28C. However, rain is expected later in the day.