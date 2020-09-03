Highlights: U.S. Open day four

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):
Second seed Sofia Kenin moved into the third round with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez, smashing 19 winners past her Canadian opponent and breaking her three times without dropping serve.
Karen Khachanov also advanced with a straight sets victory over fellow Russian Andrey Kuznetsov, winning 6-3 6-4 6-1 with an 83% success rate on his first serve.
Amanda Anisimova, 19, fought back from a set down against 16-year-old Katrina Scott to advance to the third round with a 4-6 6-4 6-1 victory over her fellow American.
Scott, making her Grand Slam debut, raced into a one-set lead on the back of her booming serve before Anisimova took control at 4-4 in the second set. The 22nd seed will next face Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari.
Spain’s 10th seed Garbine Muguruza was knocked out 7-5 6-3 by unranked Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.
Playing in her first tournament in over three years following a maternity break, Pironkova won an overwhelming 93% of her first serve points, breaking the twice Grand Slam champion three times.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, seeded 27th, beat Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6(8) 6-0 to move into the third round.
Play began in bright sunshine in New York with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (78.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru