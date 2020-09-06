Highlights: U.S. Open day seven

FILE PHOTO: Signage bearing the words "Black Lives Matter" is seen inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on day one of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amy Tennery

(Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):

1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees.

Day seven kicks off with American 28th seed Jennifer Brady taking on German 17th seed and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are in action later on Sunday.