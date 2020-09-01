Highlights: U.S. Open day two

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4)
Belgium’s 16th seeded Elise Mertens converted all her four break point opportunities in a clinical display to beat German Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-2.
American Amanda Anisimova, who reached the French Open semi-finals last year, also eased into the second round with a 7-5 7-5 win over Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova.
Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, playing her first match since February, beat Japan’s Nao Hibino 6-4 6-4 to advance to the second round.
Muguruza started slow but came back from 1-4 down in the opening set, winning seven consecutive games before Hibino got back on the scoreboard. The Japanese saved a match point at 5-3 before Muguruza served out the match.
Play began at an overcast Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F). Rain delayed matches on the outer courts and is expected to return later in the day.
