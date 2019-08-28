U.S. Open day three

(Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT):
Rain has delayed the start of play on the outdoor courts at the U.S. Open, with organizers saying there will be no play before 1300 local time (1700).
Play began in rainy conditions with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F) and a forecast high of 26C.
Japan’s seventh seed Kei Nishikori is in action against American Bradley Klahn at Louis Armstrong Stadium while Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova takes on Mariam Bolkvadze later at Arthur Ashe, with both games being played under the roof.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle