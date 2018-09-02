FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Serena survives scare from Kanepi to reach U.S. Open quarters

Steve Keating

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serena Williams survived a scare from giant-killer Kaia Kanepi to claim a rollercoaster 6-0 4-6 6-3 win on Sunday and move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals, a step closer to a record- equaling 24th career Grand Slam title.

Sept 2, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA reacts to a third set winner against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia (not pictured) in a fourth round match on day seven of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Following a shock upset of world number one Simona Halep in the first round, the 44th-ranked Kanepi had looked a potential trouble spot for the six-times U.S. Open champion.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Any tension inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, however, was quickly eased as a ruthless Williams stormed through the opening set in 18 minutes for the loss of a measly six points.

But in a bizarre twist in momentum, fans suddenly found themselves back on the edge of their seats as the Estonian opened the second with a break and broke Williams again to go up 5-2 before holding off a late rally from the 17th seed to level the match.

Having collected her first set off of Williams in five career meetings, however, there would not be a second.

Just as quickly as the momentum had swung to Kanepi in the second set it returned to Williams in the third as normal service resumed with the 36-year-old American breaking her opponent at the first opportunity and jumping out to a 3-0 lead before cruising into the last eight.

