Factbox: Angelique Kerber v Anna-Lena Friedsam

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Germany’s Angelique Kerber and her compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam before their second-round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday:

Aug 31, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot to Alja Tomljanovic of Australia on day one of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

ANGELIQUE KERBER

Age: 32

WTA Ranking: 23 (Highest ranking: 1)

Seeding: 17

Grand Slam titles: 3 (Australian Open 2016; Wimbledon 2018; U.S. Open 2016)

WTA career titles: 12

2019 U.S. Open performance: First round

Best U.S. Open performance: Winner (2016)

Kerber is competing in her first tournament since January and the three-times major champion looked rusty in her first round victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 32-year-old, who recently rehired compatriot Torben Beltz as her coach to replace Dieter Kindlmann, is looking to win her first title since 2018.

She has won her last 16 matches against fellow Germans stretching back to February 2013 and will be the overwhelming favourite to improve on her 2-0 record over Friedsam.

ANNA-LENA FRIEDSAM

Age: 26

WTA Ranking: 109 (Highest ranking: 45)

Seeding: Unseeded

Grand Slam titles: 0

WTA career titles: 0

2019 U.S. Open performance: Did not play

Best U.S. Open performance: Second round (2020)

Friedsam lost to Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the final of the Lyon Open in March before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been able to rediscover her best form since action resumed.

The 26-year-old, who is yet to take a set off Kerber in their two previous meetings, has been ravaged by shoulder issues since 2017 but has finally put her injury woes behind her this year as she chases a maiden singles title.

FILE PHOTO: Australian Open - Hisense Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2018. Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany hits a shot to Angelique Kerber of Germany. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

HEAD TO HEAD: Kerber leads Friedsam 2-0

2018 Kerber d Friedsam 6-0 6-4 (Australian Open, hard)

2014 Kerber d Friedsam 6-2 7-6(0) (Nuremberg, clay)