Madison Keys: player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for American Madison Keys ahead of Thursday’s U.S. Open semi-final clash against Japan’s Naomi Osaka (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sept 5 2018; New York, NY, USA; Madison Keys of the USA celebrates match point against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in a quarterfinal match on day ten of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

14-Madison Keys

Age: 23

Height: 1.78 meters

Plays: Right handed

WTA ranking: 14

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best U.S. Open result: Final 2017

Last year’s runner-up Keys kept alive hopes of an American champion at Flushing Meadows for the second straight year with a powerful display in against Carla Suarez Navarro to reach the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a steady season despite not winning a title and is one of two players to reach the last eight or better at three of the four majors.

Keys takes on Naomi Osaka next and leads the Japanese 3-0 in head-to-head meetings. She thumped the 20th seed in the third round at Roland Garros this year.

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:

First round: beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-4 6-4

Second round: beat Bernarda Pera (U.S.) 6-4 6-1

Third Round: beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 4-6 6-1 6-2

Fourth Round: beat Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 6-1 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-4 6-3