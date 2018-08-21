Tennis: For Rod Laver, it's go big or go home

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ask Rod Laver how the sport of tennis has changed since he won his last U.S. Open title in 1969 and the former world number one does not hesitate: The guys today are big — really big.

Former tennis player Rod Laver poses for a portrait in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“Yes, the tennis rackets (there’s a) different technology there,” Laver, 80, said on Tuesday. “But how the big, tall guys came into play — I’m not sure where that came from.”

Laver, an 11-times Grand Slam singles champion, played the sport at the dawn of the professional era 50 years ago, a change that he calls “the best thing that ever happened to tennis.”

Former tennis players Rod Laver and John McEnroe speak during a news conference to announce details of the Laver Cup in New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Today he says heightened athleticism — and, well, height — have altered the game.

Laver was five feet eight inches tall (1.73 meters), far smaller than the majority of players on the men’s tour today.

Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro, who towers at 6 feet 6 inches tall “can move as well as (a player who’s) 6 feet one,” Laver said. “Same as any of the big guys.”

Of course, even with the “superb athletes” in the modern era, there are pitfalls.

“Now the ace level is creating — not a problem — but it’s a lot less rallies,” Laver said. “If you’re going to see someone serve two to three aces a game, how much tennis are you going to see?”

Next month, a men's tournament bearing his name — the Laver Cup — brings together top-ranked players to compete in team competition.

“It’s highly competitive still but I think it’s a different kind of pressure,” Laver said of the tournament.

As for the U.S. Open, which starts next week, Laver was initially reluctant to predict a men’s singles champion. He did, however, have a few names in mind: “Novak (Djokovic), Del Potro, (Kevin) Anderson.”

“Any of the big guys.”