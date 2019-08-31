Medvedev fined for $9,000 for Friday night antics

Aug 30, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a forehand against Feliciano Lopez of Spain (not pictured) in the third round on day five of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev was fined $9,000 on Saturday for a slew of offenses during his third round win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Friday night.

The fine brings the temperamental Medvedev’s tally up to $19,000 through his first three matches at Flushing Meadows.

The 23-year-old was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he angrily snatched a towel from a ball person and $4,000 for giving his middle finger to the crowd, who booed him throughout his clash with the popular Lopez.

Medvedev, who won the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month, was fined $7,500 for verbal abuse in the first round and $2,500 for throwing his racket in the second round but said he hopes to show more composure when he faces Germany’s Dominik Koepfer on Sunday.

“I am working on myself and hopefully I will be better next time,” he told reporters after his match on Friday.