Medvedev keeps hot streak going in U.S. Open first round

Aug 26, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a backhand against Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India (not pictured) in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World No.5 Daniil Medvedev continued his recent good form with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 first-round win over Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India at the U.S. Open on Monday, despite taking a medical timeout for treatment.

The 1.98-metre Russian relied on his power serve to advance to the second round, winning 84% of his first-serve points and committing 20 unforced errors to Gunneswaran’s 36.

After firing off a forehand winner to clinch the second set, the fifth seed called for the trainer and lay flat on his stomach to have his buttock muscles massaged.

Medvedev, 23, charged through the third set in the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the latest of a series of impressive performances for the rising Russian, who has romped to three, back-to-back ATP singles finals this month.

Most recently, in Cincinnati, Medvedev won against David Goffin after beating Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.