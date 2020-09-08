Medvedev mauls Tiafoe to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Sep 7, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Danil Medvedev of Russia reacts against Frances Tiafo of the United States on day eight of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a dominant 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over a listless Frances Tiafoe at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

The Russian third seed, who lost an epic five-set final to Rafa Nadal at Flushing Meadows last year, barely broke a sweat in the evening match as American Tiafoe’s resistance crumbled after going down a break in the second set.

With top seed Novak Djokovic disqualified on Sunday for hitting a ball into a line judge, Medvedev is now backed to win his first Grand Slam title in New York.

He will face 10th seed and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.