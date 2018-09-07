Juan Martin del Potro: player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro ahead of his U.S. Open semi-final clash against Spain’s Rafa Nadal on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 4, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates match point against John Isner of the United States in a quarter-final match on day nine of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

3-Juan Martin del Potro

Age: 29

Height: 1.98 meters

Plays: Right handed

ATP ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2009)

Del Potro has returned to top form in New York, the scene of his lone Grand Slam victory in 2009, after overcoming wrist injuries that have dogged his career.

The big-serving Argentine cruised through the opening four rounds without dropping a set before overpowering home favorite John Isner in the quarter-finals.

Del Potro has won two titles on hard courts this season, but has suffered defeats by Rafa Nadal in his last two major semi-final appearances.

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:

First round: beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-0 6-3 6-4

Second round: beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 7-6(4)

Third Round: beat 31-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-5 7-6(6) 6-3

Fourth Round: beat 20-Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 6-3 6-1

Quarter-finals: beat 11-John Isner (U.S.) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2