Factbox: Sumit Nagal v Dominic Thiem

(Reuters) - A look at the records of India’s Sumit Nagal and Austria’s Dominic Thiem before their second-round match at the U.S. Open on Thursday:

SUMIT NAGAL

Age: 23

ATP ranking: 124 (Highest ranking: 122)

Seeding: Unseeded

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 0

2019 U.S. Open performance: First round

Best U.S. Open performance: Second round (2020)

Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles match at the U.S. Open since Somdev Devvarman in 2013 and is targeting an upset win in his first career meeting with Thiem.

The 23-year-old took a set off Roger Federer last year at Flushing Meadows and repeated the feat against another Swiss in Stan Wawrinka, during a quarter-final defeat at the Prague Challenger event last month.

DOMINIC THIEM

Age: 26

ATP ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 3)

Seeding: 2

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 16

2019 U.S. Open performance: First round

Best U.S. Open performance: Quarter-finals (2018)

Thiem crashed out in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open tune-up event following a straight-sets defeat by Filip Krajinovic and will have to shake off the rust quickly to avoid another shock loss.

The Austrian reached the second round of the U.S. Open when Spaniard Jaume Munar retired hurt after dropping the first two sets.

Seeded second in the absence of Rafa Nadal, Thiem is expected to pose the strongest challenge for top-ranked Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows.

HEAD TO HEAD

First meeting