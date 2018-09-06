FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 6, 2018 / 1:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Keys locks another U.S. Open semi-final

Amy Tennery

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Madison Keys clinched her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final berth on Wednesday, using her powerful serve to get an edge on 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro and win 6-4 6-3.

Sept 5 2018; New York, NY, USA; Madison Keys of the USA celebrates match point against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in a quarterfinal match on day ten of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While the pair initially seemed evenly matched, the momentum shifted in Keys’ favor in the second set of the 83-minute affair, as she dominated with her powerful service game.

“I felt good today. You know, being out in front of an energetic crowd is always fun,” Keys said in an on-court interview after the match. “I still haven’t totally processed this match.”

Keys, who lost the final last year to Sloane Stephens, faces Naomi Osaka of Japan in the semi-finals on Thursday. Neither have won a grand slam title.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.