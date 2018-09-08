FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 3:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Nishikori cites Djokovic's 'aggressive' play in U.S. Open exit

Amy Tennery

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kei Nishikori was run ragged by Novak Djokovic in their U.S. Open semi-final on Friday and conceded he had been overwhelmed by the Serb’s aggression and energy.

Sep 7, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after his match against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) in a men's semi-final match on day twelve of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Djokovic needed just two hours and 23 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory at Flushing Meadows as Nishikori came off second best in every department.

“He was playing aggressive. Yeah, I didn’t have (much) energy to stay with him. He was hitting side to side,” Nishikori told reporters. “Wasn’t easy to stay with him tonight.”

Sep 7, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a backhand against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in a men's semi-final match on day twelve of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nishikori, beloved in his home country and among the world’s highest paid tennis players thanks to a bevy of endorsement deals, entered the match with the odds stacked against him, trailing his Serbian competitor 2-14 in their previous meetings.

Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July, forced his opponent into 36 errors and kept him on the run throughout the match.

“I think I was just tired from last couple matches. I was (trying) to give 100 percent, but he was playing very solid,” Nishikori said. “Maybe if he wasn’t Novak, I might have (a) chance to play little better.

“He’s playing better everything. He’s staying more solid and not giving me many free points,” said Nishikori, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
