Nishikori cruises into U.S. Open second round

Aug 26, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Kei Nishikori of Japan hits to Marco Trungelliti of Argentina in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kei Nishikori became the first man to advance to the U.S. Open second round as the 2014 finalist beat qualifier Marco Trungelliti who was forced to retire with the Japanese leading 6-1 4-1 on Monday.

Nishikori’s serve clicked from the start and the seventh seed won 90 percent of his first-serve points while never facing a break point against the Argentine in 47 minutes on Grandstand.

Next up for Nishikori is a second-round clash with Thiago Monteiro or Bradley Klahn.