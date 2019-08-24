Factbox: U.S. Open in numbers

(Reuters) - Following are facts and records ahead of the 139th edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.
Men’s/women’s singles winner: $3.85 million
Men’s/women’s singles runner-up: $1.9 million
Total prize pot: $57 million
- Arthur Ashe Stadium
Capacity: 23,771
The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe who won the men’s singles title at the inaugural U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970, and Wimbledon in 1975.
- Louis Armstrong Stadium
Capacity: 14,053
It was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.
- Grandstand
Capacity: 8,125
The court made its debut on Aug. 29, 2016, the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.
Men’s singles
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
4-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)
8-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
Women’s singles
1-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
2-Ash Barty (Australia)
3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
4-Simona Halep (Romania)
5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
7-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)
8-Serena Williams (U.S.)
Men’s singles
Before 1968
7 - Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)
Open Era
5 - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)
Women’s singles
Before 1968
8 - Molla Mallory (U.S.)
Open Era
6 - Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)
Men’s singles - Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days
Women’s singles - Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days
Men’s singles - William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days
Women’s singles - Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days
Most aces in a tournament (since 1991)
Men’s singles
144 - Pete Sampras (U.S.) in 2002
Women’s singles
70 - Serena Williams (U.S.) in 1999
