Factbox: U.S. Open in numbers

(Reuters) - Following are facts and records ahead of the 139th edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 28, 2017 - Singer Shania Twain performs inside Arthur Ashe Stadium during opening ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Segar

PRIZE MONEY

Men’s/women’s singles winner: $3.85 million

Men’s/women’s singles runner-up: $1.9 million

Total prize pot: $57 million

SHOWCOURTS

- Arthur Ashe Stadium

Capacity: 23,771

The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe who won the men’s singles title at the inaugural U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970, and Wimbledon in 1975.

- Louis Armstrong Stadium

Capacity: 14,053

It was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.

- Grandstand

Capacity: 8,125

The court made its debut on Aug. 29, 2016, the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.

TOP SEEDS

Men’s singles

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

4-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

8-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Women’s singles

1-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

2-Ash Barty (Australia)

3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

4-Simona Halep (Romania)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

7-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

8-Serena Williams (U.S.)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men’s singles

Before 1968

7 - Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)

Open Era

5 - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)

Women’s singles

Before 1968

8 - Molla Mallory (U.S.)

Open Era

6 - Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles - Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days

Women’s singles - Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days

OLDEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles - William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days

Women’s singles - Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days

SERVING RECORDS

Most aces in a tournament (since 1991)

Men’s singles

144 - Pete Sampras (U.S.) in 2002

Women’s singles

70 - Serena Williams (U.S.) in 1999