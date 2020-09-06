Rogers upsets sixth seed Kvitova in U.S. Open fourth round

Sep 6, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Shelby Rogers of the United States during her match against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Shelby Rogers ousted sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, winning 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) in one of the most tightly-contested matches of the tournament so far.

Rogers saved four match points in a strong defensive effort that saw her commit a dozen fewer unforced errors than her opponent, as the twice Wimbledon champion struggled with her serve and committed seven double faults, including one late in the third-set tiebreak.

The 27-year-old flipped her racket, pumped her hands and screamed as she booked her first-ever U.S. Open quarter-final berth inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Rogers, who lost in the semi-finals at Lexington last month, will next face either fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan or Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.