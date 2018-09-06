Anastasija Sevastova: player profile

(Reuters) - Form guide for Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova ahead of Thursday’s U.S. Open semi-final clash against Serena Williams (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 4, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia hits a backhand against Sloane Stephens of the United States (not pictured) in a quarter-final match on day nine of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

19-Anastasija Sevastova

Age: 28

Height: 1.7 metres

Plays: Right handed

WTA ranking: 18

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best U.S. Open result: Semi-finals 2018

Sevastova upset defending U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday, defeating the third-seeded American in straight sets to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

The Latvian claimed her third career WTA title at the Bucharest Open in July, beating Petra Martic in the final.

Sevastova is making a stellar comeback to professional tennis with a career best Grand Slam performance after retiring from the sport in 2013 due to a string of frustrating injuries.

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:

First round: beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-2 2-6 6-3

Second round: beat Claire Liu (U.S.) 6-3 6-1

Third Round: beat Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 4-6 6-1 6-2

Fourth Round: beat 7-Elina Svitolina(Estonia) 6-3 1-6 6-0

Quarter-finals: beat 3-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-2 6-3