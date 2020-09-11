Factbox: Victoria Azarenka v Serena Williams - match stats

(Reuters) - Key statistics from Belarusian Victoria Azarenka’s 1-6 6-3 6-3 win over American Serena Williams in the semi-final of the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Azarenka 3-Williams
Aces 2 6
Double faults 5 3
Break points won 3/7 3/5
Net points won 6/9 10/14
Winners 24 35
Unforced errors 17 28
Total points won 80 78
Match duration: One hour, 55 minutes
