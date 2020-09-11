Factbox: Victoria Azarenka v Serena Williams - match stats

(Reuters) - Key statistics from Belarusian Victoria Azarenka’s 1-6 6-3 6-3 win over American Serena Williams in the semi-final of the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 10 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York,USA; Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (R) reacts touches racquets with Serena Williams of the United States (L) after their match in a women's singles semi-finals match on day ten of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Azarenka 3-Williams

Aces 2 6

Double faults 5 3

Break points won 3/7 3/5

Net points won 6/9 10/14

Winners 24 35

Unforced errors 17 28

Total points won 80 78

Match duration: One hour, 55 minutes