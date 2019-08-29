Suarez Navarro fined $40,000 after retiring in U.S. Open first round

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2019 Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro reacts during her fourth round match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Open fined Carla Suarez Navarro $40,000 on Thursday for violating the First Round Performance Rule.

The 30-year-old Spaniard retired after losing the first set of her first-round match against qualifier Timea Babos 6-2, citing back issues.

“After reviewing reports from Medical Staff and Grand Slam Supervisors, the determination was made that Carla Suarez Navarro did not perform to the required professional standards,” tournament referee Soeren Friemel said in a statement.

Suarez Navarro, the 28th seed, said on Twitter on Thursday that she had had “not the easiest weeks” this year due to back pain but did not directly refer to the fine.

“We made our best effort to be ready and play our heart out, but it got really worse during my opening match in New York,” she wrote. “Sad to leave this way from events I deeply appreciate.”