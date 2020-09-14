Factbox: U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem

(Reuters) - Factbox on Austria’s Dominic Thiem, who beat German Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open title on Sunday.[nL4N2GA0ME]

Sep 13 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria hits a forehand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) in the men's singles final match on day fourteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Born: Sept. 3, 1993 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria (age 27)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2020)

EARLY LIFE

* Born to Wolfgang and Karin Thiem, both of whom are tennis coaches, and began playing at the age of six.

* Made his ATP Tour debut in 2011 at Kitzbuehel as a wildcard, losing to Daniel Gimeno-Traver in the first round.

* Won his first main draw match later that year, against compatriot Thomas Muster at Vienna.

CAREER TO DATE

* Finished in the Top 125 for the first time in his career in 2013 after reaching the quarter-finals at Kitzbuhel and Vienna.

* Made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2014, defeating Joao Sousa before losing to Kevin Anderson in the second round.

* Reached his first ATP Tour final later that year at Kitzbuehel - losing to David Goffin - and ended the year inside the top 50.

* Won his first ATP Tour title in Nice the following year and followed it up with titles in Umag and Gstaad, finishing as the youngest player in the top 20.

* Broke into the top 10 in 2016 after winning titles at Buenos Aires, Acapulco, Nice and Stuttgart, and qualified for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career.

* Advanced to his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2018, losing to Rafa Nadal.

* Won his maiden Masters 1000 crown the following year at Indian Wells, defeating Roger Federer in the final. Ended the season with five titles, joint-most with Novak Djokovic.

* Defeated by Nadal in the 2019 French Open final and by Djokovic in the Australian Open title clash in 2020.

* Won his maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open with victory over Zverev in the final.