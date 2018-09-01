Trump's U.S. Open suite will be returned to him post presidency

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, who was a regular fixture at the U.S. Open before entering the White House, will be able to claim back his luxury suit at Arthur Ashe Stadium once his presidency is over, organizers said.

FILE PHOTO: Then-U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (C) watches as Serena Williams of the U.S. plays against her sister and compatriot Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump had attended the annual tennis tournament in his native Queens since the 1980s but has not appeared on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center since becoming president in January 2017.

The Trump Organization has requested that the U.S. Open allow him to get the coveted Arthur Ashe suite back once he leaves office.

“The Trump Organization have asked us if they could not have the suite during the time that he is president but said they would like it back when he is a private citizen again,” USTA spokesperson Chris Widmaier told Reuters.

“He’s the president so as a courtesy, we said yes.

“Whether they ultimately decide they will do that I’m not going to speculate but they will have the right.”

The Trump Organization could not be reached for comment.

In the meantime the suite is being rented out on a year-to-year basis, Widmaier said.

In 2015 then-presidential candidate Trump was booed by some tennis fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium when he was shown on the big screen while others were seen taking photos with him and wife Melania.