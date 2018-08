NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russia’s Daniil Medvedev upset 15th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-3 in the U.S. Open second round on Wednesday.

The unseeded Medvedev outwitted his 20-year-old Greek opponent in long, intense rallies in blistering conditions as the sun beat down on an outside court at Flushing Meadows.

The in-form Tsitsipas reached the Canadian Open final this month before losing to world number one Rafael Nadal.